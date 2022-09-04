Maryland Cycling Classic celebrates race winners

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Cycling Classic cycling race celebrated four winners following a 120-mile race that spanned across part of Baltimore County and into Baltimore City on Sunday.

Cycling race staff announced on Twitter that professional cyclist Sep Vanmarcke won the race.

Meanwhile, Andrea Piccolo landed the title of "best young rider" along with Quinn Simmons, cycling race staff said.

Among the 16 teams of world-class professional cyclists from more than 20 countries, Nickolas Zukows was acknowledged as "most aggressive, according to cycling race staff.

Some of the cyclists include recent Tour de France stage winners, Olympians and national champions.

Cyclists started in Sparks, Maryland, and traveled into Baltimore City via Falls Road.

They made 4 1/2 laps around the 7 1/2-mile city circuit.