Organizers preparing for Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE -- Preparations are underway ahead of the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic.

The professional cycling race kicks off Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Kelly Benefits in Sparks, Md. After riding around northern Baltimore County, cyclists will enter central Baltimore for a circuit around 4:30 p.m. The race is expected to wrap up around 6 p.m. near Pratt Street and Market Place.

The 120-mile race will feature 16 teams of world-class professional cyclists from more than 20 countries. Some of the cyclists include recent Tour de France stage winners, Olympians and national champions.

Officials want residents to plan for road closures and parking restrictions.

The first leg of the race will be in Baltimore County. Cyclists will leave Sparks and travel up toward the Maryland-Pennsylvania line and around part of the Prettyboy Reservoir before taking Falls Road into Baltimore City.

"We're gonna try to minimize those impacts as much as possible, so for example: along Falls Road, there will be what's called a 'rolling closure' so as the cyclists go through traffic will be restored immediately because the cyclists aren't going to return back to that stretch of the course way," said Baltimore City DOT Traffic Division Chief, William Haynes.

From Falls Road, participants will turn left on Lanvale Street to enter the city circuit portion of the race.

The City of Baltimore notes that during this event, cyclists will make 4 1/2 laps around the 7 1/2-mile city circuit, which will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Closures are expected to start around 1:30 p.m. and will be fully shut down by 4 p.m.

The following roads in the city will be closed Sunday from 1:30-6 p.m

- Falls Road between Lake Avenue and St. Paul Street

- Lombard Street between Light Street and Hopkins Plaza

- Lombard Street between President Street and Gay Street

- St. Paul Street between Lafayette Avenue and W. Lombard Street

- Water Street between Market Place and S. Frederick Street

- Pratt Street between Hopkins Plaza and Central Avenue (partial closure on Saturday, full closure on Sunday)

- Central Avenue between Madison Street and Dock Street (segments)

- Dock Street between Central Avenue and S. Caroline Street

- Caroline Street between Dock Street and Fleet Street

- Fleet Street between S. Caroline Street and Broadway

- Broadway between E. Baltimore Street and Fleet Street (southbound only)

- Baltimore Street between E. Broadway and N. Central Avenue

- Madison Street between N. Central Avenue and N. Calvert Street (segments)

- Hillen Street between E. Madison Street and Fallsway

- Fallsway between Hillen Street and E. Madison Street

- Calvert Street between E. Madison Street and Federal Street

- Federal Street between N. Calvert Street and Barclay Street

- Barclay Street between Federal Street and Lafayette Avenue

- Lafayette Avenue between Barclay Street and St. Paul Street

All roadways will be reopened as soon as possible.

There will also be some parking restrictions starting Friday, Sept. 2.

Ahead of the event, Maryland Cycling Class partnered with UnitedHealthcare Thursday afternoon to give away 50 bikes to students during a visit to James McHenry Elementary and Middle School.

The current U.S. Professional National Champion, Kyle Murphy, along with volunteers spent time fitting helmets, gifting bikes and talking about bike safety with students. Murphy will participate in the race Sunday.

"Try to remind yourself that it's bigger than you, it's bigger than the race. You have a community out there that will hopefully get inspired," said Murphy.

For other students looking to learn, the Maryland Cycling Classic developed a bike and helmet safety curriculum that will be available to students throughout Baltimore City and County online.

From 4-7 p.m., 'Bike Jam' was held at Patterson Park near the Pulaski Monument, with a family-friendly one-mile bike ride for cyclists of all ages. The event included a helmet safety clinic where up to 200 children could be fitted for a free bike helmet on site.

For more information, including the race route plus where to spectate from Baltimore City and County, click here.