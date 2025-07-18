Where to find crabs in the Baltimore area for your next feast

In Maryland, crab season brings back memories and traditions for many residents.

For some, it's crabbing on the Eastern Shore, and for others, it's gathering around a table with family to crack open crab legs.

Crabs can range in price based on whether they are male or female, and based on their size.

Where to find crabs in Maryland

Here's a list of some Baltimore-area restaurants that sell crabs. Prices can vary based on the time you visit:

Butcher & Bay at 12037 Belair Road in Kingsville

Medium male crabs are $30 for a half dozen; $59 for a dozen; and $185 for a half bushel

Large male crabs are $40 for a half dozen; $79 for a dozen; and $185 for a half bushel

XL male crabs are $60 for a half dozen; $119 for a dozen; and $275 for a half bushel

Jumbo male crabs are $70 for a half dozen or $139 for a dozen

The Crab Truck and Seafood Stop at 1607 Belair Road in Fallston (weekend prices)

Small male crabs are $22 for a dozen or $59 for three dozen

Quarter-sized male crabs are $32 for a dozen; $59 for two dozen; and $225 for a bushel

Medium male crabs are $52 for a dozen; $99 for two dozen; and $295 for a bushel

Large male crabs are $78 for a dozen or $375 for a bushel

Extra-large male crabs are $110 for a dozen

Jumbo male crabs are $150 for a dozen

Small female crabs are $20 for a dozen or $55 for three dozen

Medium female crabs are $30 for a dozen or $55 for two dozen

Large and extra-large female crabs are $40 for a dozen

Conrad's Crabs & Seafood Market at 1729 E Joppa Road in Parkville

Small male crabs are $29 for a dozen or $85 for three dozen

Medium male crabs are $59 for a dozen or $115 for two dozen

Large male crabs are $79 for a dozen or $150 for two dozen

Extra-large male crabs are $109 for a dozen

Jumbo male crabs are $149 for a dozen

Small female crabs are $35 for a dozen

Medium female crabs are $55 for a dozen

Large female crabs are $75 for a dozen

Richard's Fish and Crabs at 2211 E Churchville in Bel Air

Small male crabs are $26 for a dozen

Medium male crabs are $56 for a dozen

Large male crabs are $78 for a dozen

Extra-large male crabs are $110 for a dozen

Small female crabs are $24 for a dozen

Medium female crabs are $36 for a dozen

Large female crabs are $48 for a dozen

Decline in Maryland's crab population

While Maryland is seeing a decline in its blue crab population, some watermen say it doesn't always mean crabs will cost more during the summer.

The blue crab population is currently the lowest it's been in 35 years, with a 25% drop between 2024 and 2025, according to a survey from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The decline is due to several factors, including weather trends, predators and habitats.

However, some watermen suggest that it's the price of being out on the water that often impacts the cost of crabs, not the decline in population.

"To maintain the boat, to pay help, to pay to keep the boat at the dock, or to keep up with new crab pots. They're things are very expensive," business owner Robbie Seiders told WJZ. "Those are the kinds of things that drive the price of crabs up. I'm pretty optimistic for the rest of the season. I think we are going to have a great year all the way up until it gets cold."