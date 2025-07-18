Where to find crabs in the Baltimore area for your next feast
In Maryland, crab season brings back memories and traditions for many residents.
For some, it's crabbing on the Eastern Shore, and for others, it's gathering around a table with family to crack open crab legs.
Crabs can range in price based on whether they are male or female, and based on their size.
Where to find crabs in Maryland
Here's a list of some Baltimore-area restaurants that sell crabs. Prices can vary based on the time you visit:
Butcher & Bay at 12037 Belair Road in Kingsville
- Medium male crabs are $30 for a half dozen; $59 for a dozen; and $185 for a half bushel
- Large male crabs are $40 for a half dozen; $79 for a dozen; and $185 for a half bushel
- XL male crabs are $60 for a half dozen; $119 for a dozen; and $275 for a half bushel
- Jumbo male crabs are $70 for a half dozen or $139 for a dozen
The Crab Truck and Seafood Stop at 1607 Belair Road in Fallston (weekend prices)
- Small male crabs are $22 for a dozen or $59 for three dozen
- Quarter-sized male crabs are $32 for a dozen; $59 for two dozen; and $225 for a bushel
- Medium male crabs are $52 for a dozen; $99 for two dozen; and $295 for a bushel
- Large male crabs are $78 for a dozen or $375 for a bushel
- Extra-large male crabs are $110 for a dozen
- Jumbo male crabs are $150 for a dozen
- Small female crabs are $20 for a dozen or $55 for three dozen
- Medium female crabs are $30 for a dozen or $55 for two dozen
- Large and extra-large female crabs are $40 for a dozen
Conrad's Crabs & Seafood Market at 1729 E Joppa Road in Parkville
- Small male crabs are $29 for a dozen or $85 for three dozen
- Medium male crabs are $59 for a dozen or $115 for two dozen
- Large male crabs are $79 for a dozen or $150 for two dozen
- Extra-large male crabs are $109 for a dozen
- Jumbo male crabs are $149 for a dozen
- Small female crabs are $35 for a dozen
- Medium female crabs are $55 for a dozen
- Large female crabs are $75 for a dozen
Richard's Fish and Crabs at 2211 E Churchville in Bel Air
- Small male crabs are $26 for a dozen
- Medium male crabs are $56 for a dozen
- Large male crabs are $78 for a dozen
- Extra-large male crabs are $110 for a dozen
- Small female crabs are $24 for a dozen
- Medium female crabs are $36 for a dozen
- Large female crabs are $48 for a dozen
Decline in Maryland's crab population
While Maryland is seeing a decline in its blue crab population, some watermen say it doesn't always mean crabs will cost more during the summer.
The blue crab population is currently the lowest it's been in 35 years, with a 25% drop between 2024 and 2025, according to a survey from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The decline is due to several factors, including weather trends, predators and habitats.
However, some watermen suggest that it's the price of being out on the water that often impacts the cost of crabs, not the decline in population.
"To maintain the boat, to pay help, to pay to keep the boat at the dock, or to keep up with new crab pots. They're things are very expensive," business owner Robbie Seiders told WJZ. "Those are the kinds of things that drive the price of crabs up. I'm pretty optimistic for the rest of the season. I think we are going to have a great year all the way up until it gets cold."