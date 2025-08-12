Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce shuts down due to financial challenges, changes post-COVID

The Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce shut down operations in August, after nearly six decades, due to financial challenges and changes post-COVID, according to the CEO and president of the group.

Active members were referred to nearby organizations, including the Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce.

Post-COVID changes and decline in memberships

The organization had been supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs since it opened in 1966.

According to President and CEO Brent Howard, the chamber faced challenges as businesses moved toward virtual and digital marketing and networking services following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The organization, in terms of how it was structured, wasn't viable in the same way post-COVID in how members are interacting and what their needs are," President and CEO Brent Howard said in a statement.

Howard said memberships declined from more than 400 people in the 2010s to less than 200 in recent years.

Some major companies, including Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE), McCormick & Co., and T. Rowe Price Group, were among the chamber's members, according to Howard.

Headquartered in Towson, the organization provided networking opportunities and resources for business owners with the goal of fostering diverse and sustainable businesses.

"Baltimore County is not lacking for leadership at this particular level. When we fall off, it's not like no one else is there," Howard said.

What's next for members?

According to Howard, current chamber members can move to other local organizations, including the Towson Chamber of Commerce, the Hunt Valley Business Forum, the Chesapeake Gateway Chamber, and the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce.

The Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce has already made plans to welcome Baltimore County members and has been identified as a popular landing spot for many of the members, Howard said.

The Greater Baltimore Chamber has more than 300 members and covers Owings Mills, Reisterstown and Northwest Baltimore. The organization rebranded from the Pikesville Chamber in 2021.