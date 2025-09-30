Maryland Correctional Institution at Jessup to close, Gov. Moore announces

The Maryland Correctional Institution at Jessup will close by June 30, 2026, Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday.

The governor's office said the closure will save taxpayers about $21 million annually in operational costs.

Nearly 700 individuals incarcerated at the facility will be moved to other facilities in Jessup, while others could be transferred across the state.

"Our plan to close this facility will save taxpayers money, ease strain on our hardworking and dedicated correctional staff, and honor the state's commitment to meeting every Marylander with humanity, including incarcerated individuals," Moore said.

The medium-security prison, which opened in 1981, currently houses 709 individuals and employs 308 staff. State officials said the facility would need roughly $200 million in repairs, including foundation stabilization, drainage restoration, plumbing, electrical, and roofing upgrades.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services will work with the union AFSCME to move staff to nearby facilities, including the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women and Dorsey Run Correctional Facility, both in Jessup.

The transfer of incarcerated individuals will happen in phases, starting with those serving life sentences and those with disabilities requiring special housing.

Individuals will be relocated to institutions across the state, including Hagerstown, Roxbury and North Branch correctional facilities.

The governor said that the cost savings will help the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services expand access to programming in education, vocational training, and re-entry services for incarcerated individuals.