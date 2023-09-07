Woman filmed kissing Maryland cop before getting in patrol car unapologetic in NY Post interview: "I've done nothing wrong"

Woman filmed kissing Maryland cop before getting in patrol car unapologetic in NY Post interview: "I

BALTIMORE -- A Prince George's County Police officer was suspended after a video went viral on social media showing the uniformed officer appearing to kiss a woman before entering the back of his patrol car with her in a parking lot.

The 47-second video was taken at Southlawn Park in Oxon Hill in broad daylight, while children were playing in the background. The video has over two million views and has been shared thousands of times

Prince George's County Police said the officer, identified as Francesco Marlett, had his powers suspended pending an investigation.

Now, the woman allegedly involved in the tryst is speaking out, unapologetic for the fallout.

"I've done nothing wrong," Virginia Pinto, who claims to be the woman in the video, told the New York Post.

Pinto told the media outlet the pair had been seeing each other for about two years.

"In my head, I've done nothing wrong," she said. "I'm going to continue living my life, doing what I'm doing. In my heart, in his heart, I know that I've done nothing. He knows. [His wife] knows. I've done nothing wrong. God is my higher power."

A video posted on TikTok of a Prince George’s County Police officer has gone viral… I think I might know why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sTX08SsNxh — MoCo PG News (@MoCoPGNews) September 5, 2023

Paula Marlett, who said she is Officer Marlett's wife in a Facebook post that called out Pinto, called the ordeal "embarrassing and painful."

This recent viral video prompted others to share a similar situation at another park in Prince George's County, in which a woman is seen exiting a patrol car that seems to be similar to the one shown in the first video.

The woman gets into the back of a PGPD cruiser marked 6-0-7-7, the same number marked on the cruiser in the first video.

Community members are shocked at this incident, calling the officer's actions disrespectful.

"I have a son," one Prince George's County resident said. "He wanted to be a police officer. He's 12 years old, I can't imagine if he see this video. Ijust can't believe he's in the uniform, with the police car and he doesn't respect that. I can't believe, it is too much."

The police department could not confirm if Officer Marlett is the same officer seen in both videos.They also have not confirmed if that officer was on duty during the incident captured at the park.

An investigation is ongoing.