Howard County residents face challenges with access to healthcare, financial strain, survey finds

Access to healthcare, social isolation and financial worries are some of the challenges Howard County residents faced in 2024, according to a survey conducted by the county health department.

The latest Howard County Health Assesment surveyed 2,266 adult residents to create a comprehensive view of health conditions and behaviors in the county. The health department has been conducting the survey since 2012.

In the most recent survey, 90% of participants said they have health coverage, a decline from 95% in 2016. According to the survey, residents faced challenges accessing high-quality, coordinated health care.

"As a hospital, we see firsthand how barriers to health care coverage force patients to delay or forego treatment. Without proper coverage or a primary doctor, patients wait longer for care, leading to more complex health issues that impact the hospital's patient flow," said Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center President M. Shafeeq Ahmed, M.D.

Mental health and social isolation also posed challenges for residents, despite the survey reporting an increase in residents receiving treatment for mental health conditions.

The survey found that 23% of participants were taking medicine or getting treatment for mental health conditions or emotional problems. That number has steadily increased from 7% in 2014.

According to the survey, many Howard County residents suffered from financial worries and challenges in 2024.

According to the study, 18% of participants said they "often" or "sometimes" worried that their food would run out before they had money to buy more, an increase of two percentage points since the 2021 survey.

In the survey, 14% said their food "often" or "sometimes" did run out.

The survey also revealed that chronic health issues are getting worse in Howard County.

About 63% of participants are considered either overweight or obese based on heights and weights reported in the survey. That number has increased from 56% in 2012, though it has plateaued at 63% since 2018.

According to the survey, cigarette use has decreased in Howard County. The number of participants who reported smoking at least 100 cigarettes in their life decreased from a 28% average in the previous three surveys to 20% in the 2024 survey.

Howard County leaders use the survey to determine the areas of concern for residents and how they can expand programs and services to address the issues.

"While it's encouraging to see declines in smoking and increased access to mental health treatment, we must address rising concerns like healthcare access, financial hardship, and chronic disease," said Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman.

The health department partners with the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, the Horizon Foundation and the Columbia Foundation to develop initiatives and strategies to address the issues reported by residents in the survey.

"The survey underscores that racial inequities play a significant role in determining access to and quality of health care, highlighting the urgent need to address these disparities," said Nikki Highsmith Vernick, President and CEO of the Horizon Foundation.