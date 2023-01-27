Watch CBS News
Columbia fire singes paper-shredding facility

BALTIMORE -- A raging fire damaged a paper-shredding facility in Columbia, Maryland, on Thursday, according to Howard County fire officials.

Firefighters fought flames in the 6700 block of Oak Hall Lane, fire officials said.

The fire started around 8:39 p.m., according to authorities.

Crews at the fire site had begun overhaul efforts at the facility before 9 p.m., fire officials said.

A shredder was involved in the fire, but officials could not say whether that was where the fire started.   

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to authorities.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

