Wintry weather possible this weekend across parts of Maryland

Maryland experienced brutal and bitterly cold weather on Friday morning, with wind-chills in the single digits. However, Friday afternoon won't be as harsh.

This weekend, a fast-moving jet stream will send two weak weather systems, bringing rain and/or snow showers to parts of Maryland.

Chance for wintry weather in Maryland

Scattered rain and snow showers are expected Saturday morning across Maryland. Currently, rain and snow accumulations look light.

The best chance of a light accumulation of snow would be northwest, north, and northeast of Baltimore, where a brief dusting to coating of snow may accumulate if the snow showers come down heavy enough. The more intense snow showers wouldn't last longer than an hour, so no major problems are anticipated.

Surface temperatures will be near or above freezing, so road conditions should remain just wet.

Any light accumulation will likely melt during the afternoon hours once the first batch of rain and snow showers exits. During this time, temperatures will rise into the lower to middle 40s. An additional spotty rain shower will be possible through Saturday evening.

A second weather system will be developing off the southeastern coast of the United States later Saturday into Sunday. The exact track of this storm will determine how much or little snow the storm will bring to central and eastern Maryland. Right now, the more reliable and consistent computer modeling suggests that the eastern shore and beaches have the best chance for snow showers Sunday with upwards of an inch or two of accumulation. West of Chesapeake Bay, current trends suggest little to no snow.

It's important that you check back to the forecast through the weekend as any slight changes in the storm track could bring light snow west into central Maryland. A shift of just 50 miles to the west could bring accumulating snow into Baltimore City and nearby suburbs.

Bitter cold weather Tuesday in Maryland

Even more bitterly cold air settles in early next week!

Dress warmly for Martin Luther King Jr. Day plans. It'll feel like it's in the teens and lower 20s through the afternoon, with actual temperatures in the 30s. Even colder weather arrives Monday night. Wind chills drop to near 0° in the metro through Tuesday morning. It'll feel like it's in the single digits and teens through the afternoon, when the wind blows.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the blast of abnormally cold weather. Please begin to prepare now for a day of tough cold and possible rearrangements with family and friends to limit exposure to it outdoors.