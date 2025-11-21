Maryland reports first cold-related death of 2025-26 winter season

Maryland recorded its first cold-related death of the 2025-26 winter season last week, around the same timeframe that the first cold deaths were reported last year.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the death occurred in a Frederick County man who was between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

Last year, the first cold-related death was reported on Nov. 24, 2024, and two more were reported shortly after on Dec. 2, 2024. One man in his 30s and two in their 60s died in the Baltimore area, according to the health department.

Cold weather in Maryland

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures in the Baltimore region averaged in the mid-40s to low 50s during mid-November, with temperatures reaching 29 degrees on Nov. 18.

So far this winter, 67 cold-related hospital visits have been recorded, including 24 visits on Nov. 11, when the minimum temperature in the area was 30 degrees.

During the 2024-25 winter season, Maryland recorded a total of 67 cold-related deaths, down slightly from 70 in 2023 and up from 45 during the 2022 season.

The health department recommends that residents limit their time outside and wear several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing during cold weather and be sure to cover toes, fingers, cheeks and the tip of your nose.

Baltimore winter weather predictions

This winter, Marylanders can expect to see near-average amounts of snow in heavy bursts, according to an outlook from WJZ's First Alert Weather Team. The average snowfall at BWI airport is 19.3 inches.

Last winter was Maryland's snowiest in the past few years, and less than 13 inches of snow was recorded during the entire season.

WJZ is predicting that the Baltimore region will see about 15 to 20 inches of snow this season.