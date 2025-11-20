Maryland clouds hold tough, showers likely Friday into Saturday

Clouds will hold tough across Maryland through Saturday. The weather stays dry through midday Friday, but showers will push in from the west late Friday into Friday night.

The weekend isn't a washout, but Saturday we're dealing with showers through mid-afternoon before clearing skies, sunshine, and beautiful weather return to Maryland Sunday.

Gray chill continues Thursday in Maryland

Expect abundant cloud cover during the day Thursday. The overcast skies combined with a light northeasterly wind will keep high temperatures into the middle to upper 40s.

Thankfully wind won't be an issue Thursday with just a light northeasterly breeze at 5 mph. Despite the gloomy look to the sky, no rain is expected through Thursday night.

Wet weather returns to Maryland late Friday into Saturday

Overcast and cool weather continues Friday with most of the daylight hours remaining dry. Showers will push in from the west toward Friday evening and will continue through the mid-afternoon hours on Saturday.

We are not looking at a substantial amount of rain, but rainfall totals during this time should range from 0.20" to 0.30" for most of our Maryland neighborhoods. Other than some damp streets, sidewalks, and the need for an umbrella, the rain won't deliver any major impacts to our area.

The cold front that brings the clouds and showers Friday evening through mid-afternoon Saturday will push to our south by Saturday evening. Skies will clearing Saturday evening and night with low temperatures dropping into the middle 30s.

Spectacular Sunday weather for the Baltimore Ravens game

The second half of the weekend is looking spectacular with brighter skies and seasonably brisk weather. Sunday's temperatures will start in the middle 30s, but climb into the middle 40s for anyone tailgating at M & T Bank Stadium ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff against the Jets.

Actual game weather looks fantastic as well with a mostly sunny skies, not too much wind, and seasonably comfortable temperatures with highs in the middle 50s.

Big changes to Maryland weather Thanksgiving Day week

The next big change in our weather is set to arrive right around Thanksgiving. Temperatures trend much warmer leading up to Thanksgiving as the next strong front approaches Maryland.

Showers and a few storms will accompany the front through the state. The chance of rain starts to increase on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the greatest chance of rain will occur on Wednesday. Much colder weather blows into Maryland behind the front. Its arrival time will determine how it feels outside on Thanksgiving.

It's possible that Thanksgiving could become chilly throughout the day. Cold weather is even more likely on Black Friday on into the holiday weekend. This will probably end up being the coldest stretch of weather so far this season. Multiple hard freezes are possible. Afternoons may remain in the 30s.

There is still uncertainty with this developing weather pattern. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will let you know if the weather will impact your holiday travel or celebration plans.

Have a great Wednesday,

Cutter