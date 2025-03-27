Family of Baltimore City DPW worker who died of heat exhaustion to address latest OIG report

The family of a Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) employee who died from overheating on the job is expected to address a recent Office of the Inspector General report Thursday.

The OIG report, released Tuesday, detailed the death of Ronald Silver II. The sanitation worker died on August 2, 2024, from heat exhaustion.

His death prompted several investigations and led DPW to be cited for a serious violation by the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) agency.

Conditions on the day of Silver's death

On the day that Silver died, the heat index was about 108 degrees.

DPW records revealed that Silver's crew had 1,153 stops, though the industry standard was 950 stops.

According to the OIG report, DPW workers said exhaust fumes from the trucks increased temperatures, and many trucks did not have adequate air-conditioning.

Co-worker recalls Silver's death

The Inspector General spoke to Silver's co-worker, Travis Christian, who reported that Silver started feeling sick around 11 a.m. and was having trouble walking. Despite his concerns, Silver told Christian he was worried the truck driver would report him to management if he took a break.

Another OIG investigation into the work conditions at DPW found that employees would face retaliation for reporting injuries. The report also revealed that DPW did not have standard procedures for injuries. Many employees became fearful of reporting injuries.

On the day that Silver died, his co-worker said Silver fell during a stop. He described finding Silver lying face down on the ground with scrapes. He also told the Inspector General that Silver was going in and out of consciousness and that his body was "limp and lifeless" as Christian tried to lift him into the truck.

The OIG's investigation further revealed that the driver in the trash truck failed to call 911 after Silver fell and instead called a DPW supervisor.

Silver later knocked on a person's door and asked for help. The person called 911 three times before being able to reach dispatch.

Family responses

Thiru Vignarajah, the attorney for the Silver family, shared the following statement Tuesday:

"After the kind of thorough investigation the public deserves, the Inspector General has confirmed in black and white the family's greatest fears. Mr. Silver's death was absolutely preventable and was the direct, predictable result of a city agency that treats its workers like indentured laborers," said Vignarajah. "DPW's practices were designed to lock in a culture of silence and subjugation, and Ronald Silver II paid the ultimate price. Mr. Silver and his colleagues have been systematically denied the most basic workplace protections — water, rest, training — and when Mr. Silver exhibited life-threatening symptoms in 108°F weather, DPW's truck driver, instead of calling 911, alternated between mocking and ignoring his conditions. It is horrifying that it was a nearby resident, not a city official or supervisor, who called for emergency services. How DPW has treated its workers, and how Mr. Silver was handled that day, is disgusting and should shock the conscience of everyone in Baltimore and beyond."

DPW responds

Following the first OIG report and a citation from MOSH, DPW Director Khalil Zaied sat down with WJZ and affirmed his commitment to change at the department.

According to Zaied, workplace safety has become the top priority. The department has developed new safety and workplace measures, like a proposed Heat Illness Prevention Plan and an Extreme Heat Standard Operating Procedure.

Zaied said he was meeting with a workers' union to finalize the heat illness plan.

He also said he is working to change the culture at DPW and making sure that he is more present at the department.