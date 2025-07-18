Oxygen levels in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay decline after heavy rain in May, data shows

The Chesapeake Bay saw historically low oxygen levels in June, after heavy rain in May, according to data from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to a DNR report, the low oxygen levels led to hypoxia in the bay, which happens when the water has less than 2 mg/l of oxygen. An increase in hypoxia levels can impact fish and crabs that live in the water.

Hypoxia in the Chesapeake Bay

The hypoxia increase in the Chesapeake Bay was reported between early and late June. However, no hypoxia was recorded in May.

In the past 41 years, there were only nine times when hypoxia was not seen in May, according to the DNR.

Data shows hypoxia increased from below average levels in early June to above average in late June. It comes after heavy rainfall in Maryland and Pennsylvania during May and hot temperatures during June.

According to the DNR, heavy rainfall can lead to lower oxygen levels as runoff pushes excess nutrients into the Chesapeake Bay. This can impact algal blooms and reduce the clarity of the water.

The regional weather patterns fueled algal blooms and resulted in less oxygen consumption. Temperatures also impact hypoxia levels as warmer water holds less oxygen.

Data shows hypoxia in the Bay was triple the normal average in late June, the largest volume of hypoxia seen in Maryland since the monitoring program began.

Impact on wildlife

The increase in hypoxia levels can impact wildlife in the Chesapeake Bay, as crabs, fish, oysters and other animals need the dissolved oxygen to live.

According to the DNR, some watermen reported finding dead crabs in shallow water in early July. An analysis found that winds between July 1 and July 4 likely pushed water east, allowing low oxygen levels to come closer to the surface in some locations.

The DNR is studying the level and duration of hypoxia in the Bay to determine specific impacts to wildlife.

DNR officials also emphasized that reducing phosphorus pollution from industrial and wastewater runoff, farms and cities could reduce hypoxia conditions in the Bay.