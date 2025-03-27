Where to see cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Baltimore

As spring arrives in the Baltimore region, so do fluffy pink and white cherry blossoms.

Typically, the best time to see cherry blossoms in Baltimore is between the end of March and the first couple of weeks of April.

As the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. inch closer to peak bloom, Baltimore's cherry blossoms can sometimes lag behind by a few days, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Peak bloom doesn't last very long, so the timeframe to see the cherry blossoms in all their glory is often pretty short.

What is peak bloom?

According to the National Park Service (NPS), peak bloom is when about 70% of blossoms on the trees open.

The timeframe for peak bloom could change depending on the weather.

Mild winters tend to lead to an earlier bloom cycle. For example, in 2023, temperatures were above average from mid- to late January through the rest of the winter, according to the First Alert Weather Team. By the spring, blooms were about two weeks earlier than normal.

Cooler-than-normal weather could delay peak bloom.

Once the cherry blossoms reach full bloom, wind, heavy rain or warmer than normal temperatures can shorten the time in which they remain in peak bloom.

When will Baltimore's cherry blossoms reach peak bloom?

Baltimore's cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom between Monday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 2, according to NPS.

The First Alert Weather Team has tagged Monday, March 31, as a possible alert day.

Strong to severe storms are expected on March 31 as a cold front approaches the Baltimore region, but before that, Marylanders can expect warm, breezy and humid weather.

As of Thursday, March 27, the timing of the storms is uncertain, but the weather could impact the timing of peak bloom in Baltimore.

Where can you see cherry blossoms in Baltimore?

There are several spots in Baltimore where you can see the cherry blossoms as they reach peak bloom.

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine has more than 150 cherry blossom trees and is one of the most popular spots in the city to see them.

Other cherry blossom locations in Baltimore include Druid Hill Park, the Baltimore Museum of Art Sculpture Garden and Sherwood Gardens.

On the Morgan State campus, there are cherry blossoms near the library and the pink and white blossoms can also be spotted in Wyman Park near Johns Hopkins University.

Howard County's Centennial Park, off of Route 108, has a few cherry blossoms as well.