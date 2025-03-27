Cool breeze today with summery warmth in Maryland Saturday

Expect plenty of sunshine today with afternoon high temperatures reaching near 60°. Our warm-up continues Friday into the weekend with highs climbing into the lower 80s Saturday.

Our Thursday morning has started off cold with early morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a more comfortable afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Today won't be as windy with a breeze out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

We'll have another chilly night ahead of us with a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will dip down into the lower 40s.

Friday will start chilly, but will turn milder during the afternoon. We'll see thickening clouds throughout the day with a southwest wind around 10 mph. As a warm front approaches the area, scattered sprinkles and showers will be possible late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. While we're not expecting any heavy rain, you will want to have an umbrella with you if headed out Friday evening. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Saturday will be our warmest day of the year so far. With west to west-southwesterly winds and filtered sunshine, we'll see high temperatures climb into the lower to middle 80s for most neighborhoods away from Chesapeake Bay. Closer to the Bay, high temperatures will still be unseasonably warm in the middle to upper 70s. Saturday looks dry and breezy with any rain staying well to our northwest.

Saturday night will stay unseasonably mild with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday should be a decent outdoor day. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s with a mainly cloudy sky. Showers will approach us late in the day Sunday into Sunday night, but the bulk of the daylight hours are trending drier Sunday.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Monday as a possible First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms. A strong cold front will approach the area Monday. Ahead of it, expect warm, breezy, and more humid weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the cold front, but the timing of the storms is still a bit uncertain. Right now for the O's home opener we have a chance of gusty storms with temperatures in the 70s. Clarity on the timing of the storms should increase as we approach opening day.

Any storm that does develop could have strong gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning.

Seasonably cool weather returns to the area Tuesday and Wednesday with our next chance of showers arriving as early as Wednesday night.