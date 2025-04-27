Maryland Catholics celebrate life of Pope Francis on first Sunday after his death

Catholics in Maryland and nationwide attended their first Sunday Mass without Pope Francis leading the church.

At Loyola University Maryland, the late pontiff was celebrated at every service. Patrons told WJZ they are remembering what they loved about Pope Francis and honoring his legacy.

The "People's Pope"

The 11 a.m. Mass at Loyola University Alumni Chapel started like it always did. However, those attending saw a picture posted up at the front.

It was Pope Francis's smile.

Rev. John Conley, during his homily, talked about some of Pope Francis's last moments.

"'Thank you for taking me back to the square,' these were the last words of Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, just a week ago, a day before his death," Conley said.

Conley went on to talk about how relatable Pope Francis was and how he truly earned the title of being the "People's Pope."

"I'm the one Jesuit here at Loyola who does not drive, so I'm often at the mercy of the 51 bus traveling along Charles Street," Conley said. "I heard by a commentator...[Pope Francis] preferred to take the bus and the subway. So, I said, 'Now there's a pope after my own heart on the mysteries of public transit.'"

Pope Francis was the first Jesuit to lead the church. It's why John Bruce Schmitt of New Jersey attended Mass at Loyola, which is a Jesuit Catholic university.

He said Pope Francis is his favorite pope.

"He was a man for others, very inclusive, very humane, and he was for the poor," Schmitt said. "Just a great man, I almost feel like crying talking about him."

Honoring Pope Francis's legacy

Jessica Morrison, a Loyola alumna who teaches at an all-girls Catholic school, said Pope Francis inspired her to fully live her faith.

It's something she tries to teach her students now.

"You didn't have to kind of say, how are people going to respond to this? He gave us the courage to be able to just say this is how we live the gospel message in our own lives," Morrison said. "Really showing us what that can look like."