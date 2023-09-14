Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Cannabis Administration to offer technical assistance to social equity applicants

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Office of Social Equity and the Maryland Cannabis Administration will offer technical assistance to Social Equity Applicants for the Fall 2023 Cannabis Licensing Application.

The technical assistance program includes informative sessions, and networking opportunities for those navigating the licensing process. 

Expert session topics include:

- Business Formation and Structure

- Partnership Deals

- Finance and Taxes

- Raising Capital and Investors 101

The Maryland Department of Commerce has also announced the eligibility criteria for the next round of funding through the Cannabis Business Assistance Fund (CBAF).  The CBAF offers grants and loans for small, women or minority owned businesses entering the adult-use cannabis industry.

The criteria can be found on the CBAF webpage.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 11:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.