Maryland Cannabis Administration to offer technical assistance to social equity applicants

BALTIMORE -- The Office of Social Equity and the Maryland Cannabis Administration will offer technical assistance to Social Equity Applicants for the Fall 2023 Cannabis Licensing Application.

The technical assistance program includes informative sessions, and networking opportunities for those navigating the licensing process.

Expert session topics include:

- Business Formation and Structure

- Partnership Deals

- Finance and Taxes

- Raising Capital and Investors 101

The Maryland Department of Commerce has also announced the eligibility criteria for the next round of funding through the Cannabis Business Assistance Fund (CBAF). The CBAF offers grants and loans for small, women or minority owned businesses entering the adult-use cannabis industry.

The criteria can be found on the CBAF webpage.