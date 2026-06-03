12 injured in Baltimore crash involving MTA bus and work van

Twelve people were injured in a crash in Baltimore that involved an MTA bus and a work van, according to county fire officials.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. First responders arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street, and additional medic units were called to assist.

A total of seven medical units responded to the scene, and 12 people were transported to local hospitals.

One of the units remained on scene to help with two people who refused care.

The cause of the crash is currently unclear. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Similar bus crashes in Baltimore

A similar situation played out in March. Eight people were hospitalized after a crash involving an MTA bus and two cars in Baltimore. The crash on March 19 occurred in the city's Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood. A Shock Trauma team was called to the scene for an extraction after a vehicle was pinned under the bus after the crash.

In September 2025, a Charm City Circulator bus and a vehicle collided, causing the bus to hit multiple parked cars. One of the empty vehicles was pushed into the barricade of an outdoor dining area, police said.

Nine people were injured after a Johns Hopkins Shuttle Bus crashed into a building in Baltimore's Charles Village community.