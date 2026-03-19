8 people injured after crash involving MTA bus in Baltimore

Eight people were hospitalized early Thursday morning after a crash involving an MTA bus and two cars in Baltimore.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the Midtown Belvadier neighborhood, in the area of 100 East Preston Street and St. Paul Street, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.

A Shock Trauma team was called to the scene to conduct an extraction after one of the vehicles was left pinned under the bus, officials said.

The patients were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to fire officials.

This is not the first time crews have responded to a bus crash in Baltimore.

In September 2025, a vehicle collided with a Charm City Circulator bus, prompting it to hit multiple parked cars. One of the unoccupied parked cars was pushed into the barricade of an outdoor dining area, according to Baltimore Police.

In April 2025, nine people were injured after a Johns Hopkins shuttle bus crashed into a building in the city's Charles Village neighborhood. University officials said the driver and several passengers were taken to a hospital.

The crash also caused damage to part of Yum's Asian Bistro and an office building.

In November 2023, an MTA bus was involved in a deadly crash involving a man who was riding a scooter in downtown Baltimore. Marquise Fortune, 31, was traveling down Pratt Street on the scooter when the bus swerved and hit a light pole. The light pole hit Fortune, killing him.

The incident prompted concerns about pedestrian safety in the city.