9 injured after Johns Hopkins shuttle bus crashes into Baltimore building

Johns Hopkins shuttle bus crashes into building, leaving one person injured

Nine people were transported to a hospital Saturday after a Johns Hopkins shuttle bus crashed into a building in Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

Police received reports of a shuttle bus and a vehicle colliding around 5:19 p.m.

The crash caused the bus to ram into the side of a building at the intersection of W 25th and Charles Streets in Baltimore's Charles Village neighborhood, police said.

Officials initially said one person was taken to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. However, on Monday, police said nine people were transported to a hospital.

Officials did not provide details on the status of each person.

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins University told our partners at The Baltimore Banner that the driver and several passengers were taken to a hospital.

According to The Banner, the crash damaged an office building and a part of Yum's Asian Bistro. The incident also caused traffic delays.

Two tow trucks removed the bus from the scene later Saturday evening, leaving behind a hole that stretched across two buildings.

Trash truck crash in Baltimore County

During a similar incident in December 2024, a trash truck crashed into a residential building in Towson.

No injuries were reported, but the homes were designated as unsafe to enter.