Boiler malfunction in Baltimore County police precinct injures employee

A Baltimore County employee was injured when a boiler malfunctioned in a police precinct Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Baltimore County Fire crews were called to Precinct 9 at 8220 Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh around 10:50 a.m. for a reported explosion. Once they arrived, crews found there was no active fire in the building.

Instead, they found that a county employee had been injured when a boiler they were working on malfunctioned. The employee was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries, officials said.

A building engineer was called to evaluate a structural crack, and the building was confirmed to be safe, according to fire officials.

Responding to explosions

While the initial reported explosion was determined to be unfounded, the region has seen several explosive incidents this year.

In July, a house explosion in Baltimore County displaced a family of three.

The explosion caused a home on Callo Lane in Rosedale to collapse and damaged a neighboring home, fire officials said.

Following the incident, debris was seen covering the street. Neighbors told WJZ the family was on vacation at the time of the explosion. Fire officials confirmed there were no injuries.

The explosion prompted responses from the Baltimore Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE).

In late August, an explosion on board a coal ship in Baltimore's harbor prompted traffic closures in the Fort McHenry Federal Channel.

A 30-ton hatch that blew off the 751-foot vessel was recovered from the harbor nearly a week after the explosion.