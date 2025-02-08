How Black Women Build is restoring Baltimore neighborhoods

BALTIMORE – For many, homeownership feels like a distant dream, but one organization is reshaping lives and communities to restore neighborhoods and build brighter futures.

Black Women Build is leading the charge to transform Baltimore's neighborhoods one family, one block and one resource at a time.

"I've always wanted to own a home. My mom and grandmother are homeowners, and that's something I wanted, but never thought it would be a reality for me at this age," said Saj Dillard.

Dillard's dreams became a reality thanks to Black Women Build.

The organization is restoring more than two dozen vacant homes in the Upton, Druid Heights and Penn North neighborhoods.

"We support Black women in their homeownership journey and expose them to tools and skills to learn carpentry and maintain their home," said Program Manager Tonika Garibaldi.

"All the homes are open floor plans, kitchens usually in the back, living room here with a bathroom and two bedrooms upstairs," she said.

The affordable homes nestled between Etting Avenue and Presstman Street average $120,000.

"That's about a $600 mortgage, maybe seven," Garibaldi said.

"We could easily list it for a little bit more, but we want it to benefit the buyer," she added.

The organization's impact doesn't stop there. Since 2017, Black Women Build has been at the heart of guiding families toward generational wealth.

"It's not just get the home and you are done, it's we are there, we have conversations about starting new businesses, paying off mortgages early, buying an investment property," Garibaldi said.

The organization has fostered a sense of pride and community.

"I have neighbors that I connect with, talk to, am able to share my ideas with, let them know what I have going on, how they can support me, and vice versa," Dillard said.

The organization's latest venture is a community resource center that is expected to provide critical resources like financial wellness classes, a tool-lending library and a tranquility garden.

"We lack these kinds of spaces in this area, so it will be a welcome addition and step in the right direction for other things to be added to this community as well," Dillard said.

The $1.5 million project is already halfway funded and is set to break ground in spring 2025.

"To see this block transform in addition to other blocks around us means a lot," Garibaldi said.