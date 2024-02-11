Maryland bettors prepared to gamble on Super Bowl

HANOVER – Millions of viewers will be glued to the big game, but they won't just be watching for the football.

Americans wager billions of dollars on the Super Bowl, which experts say is the year's biggest day for sports betting.

Live Casino and Hotel Maryland Sports and Social restaurant is getting ready for the big crowds.

"The theme of the day, big game, bug food and big party," said Roberto Sigaran, the Chef De Cuisine at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland's Sports and Social.

Hundreds are expected to place their orders– not only for food, but also sports bets.

Yonata Staffney plans to place a friendly wager just in time for the San Francisco 49ers to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I am doing prop bets. I am scared to bet on the outcome of the game," Staffney told WJZ. "I am betting like any time, touchdown scores, first half, touchdown and a field goal for these teams. Something like that."

But in recent years, since the Supreme Court allowed states to legalize gambling on sports in 2018, the industry has exploded. Experts say this has changed the way we watch games, including the Super Bowl.

"Whether you're a rookie or a veteran at sport betting there is something for everyone to wager on," said Leon Twyman, the Sportsbooks General Manager for Maryland Live Casino. "You can bet first touchdown score, last touchdown score, anytime touchdown score."

Twyman says for the Super Bowl there are more than 600 different betting markets for people to wager on, so the options are nearly endless.

"You can wager while you are watching the game– you are eating and drinking – we have in-person betting as well at the sportsbook service window and if you want to bet on the mobile app– we do have that available," Twyman said.

Twyman says that no matter what you bet on – be sure to do it responsibly.

"You never want to gamble beyond your means. Responsible gaming and having fun, that's what we definitely want to recommend to everyone," Twyman said.

This is the second Super Bowl that will permit bets on mobile apps in Maryland.