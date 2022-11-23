Several online sportsbooks will begin accepting mobile bets in Maryland on Wednesday

HANOVER, Md. -- The state of Maryland will officially launch mobile sports betting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

This pivotal point in gambling has been two years in the making after the majority of voters in the state filled in the "yes" circle on their ballot.

Governor Larry Hogan has previously stated that there were delays in the rollout process because of regulators.

But on Tuesday, the state leader said the launch is happening just in time for major sporting events this weekend.

"This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week's slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday's Ravens and Commanders games," Hogan said.

A total of 10 sportsbooks received the greenlight for their license from the Sports Wagering Applicant Review Commission, or SWARC. However, three have stated more time will be taken before opening their apps to fans. The other seven plan to launch Wednesday.

"If you're into sports, definitely do it—especially females," Brooke Graybill of Annapolis said. "I don't see enough females doing it."

Hogan said projected revenue by online sports betting in the state could reach $30 million by 2023 and up to $100 million by 2027.

Some of the sportsbook profits go toward funding the education program, Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund.

"Sports betting is helping us keep these critical dollars in the state and is providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools," Hogan said.

In-person sports betting in Maryland started nearly a year ago in December 2021.

One of the venues where people can place bets alongside other fans is Live! Casino.

"I think there's always going to be an interest and excitement in seeing what it's like in a sportsbook like this, and I think online makes it more accessible, but this is an experience in which is unique," the General Manager of Live! Casino, Ryan Eller said. "This helps you understand the betting, how it works in a community."

A self-proclaimed regular in that community is a man named, "Mar."

"This is my office. I'm here all the time," he said. "It's like a comradery thing. Me and the guys kick it, as well as come to Live! if you want to bet."

The 7 sportsbooks is expected to launch Wednesday at 9 a.m. and can be found here.