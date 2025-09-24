Man barricaded in Baltimore County hotel room, prompting large police response

A barricade incident was reported at a hotel in Towson Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded to the Comfort Inn in the 8800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, a man is barricaded inside his hotel room. The situation is contained, officers said.

A large police presence will remain in the area as officers respond.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Troubled Towson hotel

The Comfort Inn on Loch Raven Boulevard was the scene of a crime in 2019 after a Pennsylvania man was killed in one of the rooms.

According to police, Jeremiah David Koch of Lenhartsville, Pennsylvania, was called into a hotel room to calm down Deonte James Griffin, 26, who was agitated.

Griffin then pulled out a gun, and another man fled from the room before he heard gunshots. He fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with murder.

Previous barricade response

In April, a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long barricade in Dundalk that put several schools on lockdown and prompted a shelter-in-place warning for residents, Baltimore County police said.

The incident began after a neighbor reported that there was shooting damage on their property. When officers responded, a person began shooting at them.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, and crisis negotiators and tactical teams spent hours attempting to negotiate with the suspect. Hours later, the man was found dead inside the home.