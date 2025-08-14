Bark Social, a dog-friendly bar in Baltimore, reopens under new ownership after abrupt closure

Bark Social, a dog-friendly bar, reopened its Baltimore location on Thursday under a new owner after the company abruptly closed and announced plans to file for bankruptcy in November 2024.

The membership-based social club and doggy daycare will have some new additions. But it will remain a safe haven for dogs under new owner Brad Notaro, who is a Towson University graduate and a Canton resident, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner.

Dog-friendly bar reopens in Baltimore

Bark Social, located at 3822 Boston Street, now includes a new menu. The reopened location also repurposed the clubhouse space to serve as a cooling sanctuary for dogs. Now called the doghouse, the area also houses VIP dog suites, a comfortable and private space for furry friends.

A spokesperson for Bark Social said a former team member has returned as the new general manager of the location, providing expertise and fostering relationships with longtime members.

"I am extremely grateful for the patience and embrace of the local community," Notaro said. "It's our members who have allowed this place to thrive, and I look forward to continuing that tradition while integrating the creative and personal offerings of the community into the park."

Notaro also bought the Bark Social location in Columbia, Maryland, and plans to reopen it in the fall. When that location reopens, members will be able to access both.

"I'm a helicopter dog dad who goes above and beyond to ensure the safety of my pups. That same mentality is what I'm instilling into our brand and team, to ensure a positive and safe environment for both dogs and their owners."

Bark Social's abrupt closure

Bark Social initially closed in 2024 after the company said financing fell through during the "middle of a growth round."

The company opened its first location in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2021 and expanded to Baltimore's Brewer's Hill neighborhood in June 2021.

The company also had locations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Alexandria, Virginia. The closures came just a month after the company opened a fifth location in Columbia.