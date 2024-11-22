Watch CBS News
Maryland-based dog bar Bark Social abruptly closes, plans to file for bankruptcy

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Popular Maryland-based dog bar, Bark Social, announced its abrupt closure on Thursday in a social media post.

"It's never easy to say goodbye. After years of hospitality and being the gathering spot for our dog-loving communities, Bark Social will be closing our doors at the end of business today, Thursday, November 21st," the company said in a statement. 

The company said it relies on investors to sustain its growth, and it was in the "middle of a growth round" when expected financing fell through.    

Bark Social opened the first dog bar in the mid-Atlantic region in Bethesda, Maryland in 2021. The location featured a 25,000-foot indoor and outdoor craft bar and dog park. 

Before the first location officially opened, Bark Social already had plans to expand in the Baltimore area. A Canton location was announced in June 2021

Bark Social had three locations in Maryland, one location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and one in Alexandria, Virginia.

The announcement comes just a month after the company opened its fifth location in Columbia, Maryland.

Bark Social said it will enter bankruptcy upon its closure.   

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

