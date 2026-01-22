State, local leaders outline responses to incoming winter storm in Maryland

State and local leaders are urging caution ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause hazardous road conditions across Maryland this weekend.

Heavy snow, ice, and extreme cold will be the primary threats from Saturday night into Monday morning.

"The safety and security of our residents is our top priority," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "Please remain vigilant, listen to authorities, use common sense, and complete emergency preparations as soon as possible."

On Wednesday, Moore declared a "State of Preparedness," which initiates Maryland's response and collaborations for potential impacts from the storm.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Carroll, Howard, Baltimore, Harford, Anne Arundel, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Talbot counties, along with Baltimore City, from Saturday evening through early Monday morning.

The biggest impact from this weekend's storm will be felt Sunday morning in Baltimore and throughout the state, with 1 to 3 inches possible per hour, according to the WJZ First Alert Team.

The Baltimore region could get more than six inches of snow during the storm. With the temperatures in the teens, the snow will stick instantly and accumulate quickly. It is possible that sleet and freezing rain will accompany the snowfall.

Baltimore winter storm preparations

In Baltimore, the Department of Transportation is pretreating city gateways, bridges, hills, and overpasses, as well as on and off ramps to I-83 and MD 295, starting on Friday.

The city will use brine to keep snow and ice from building on roads and highways. The mayor's office says the road crews and contractors are prepared to work throughout the days and nights to plow and treat the roads.

"We're going to plan for the worst," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Baltimore City-owned parking facilities will be open and free for residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city has also issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert, which allows the city to activate resources and warming shelters for feels-like temperatures below 13 degrees.

Here's a list of warming shelters in the Baltimore area.

"Be prepared and get prepared now," Scott said. "The essentials do not mean buy up all the bread and milk in the grocery store. The essentials are having things like water, making sure you have batteries to operate a radio."

Annapolis gets ready for snow, ice

In Annapolis, a Phase Two Snow Emergency will be declared on Saturday evening, which requires vehicles to be removed from snow emergency routes.

Residents will be allowed to park for free in four city-owned parking garages -- Park Place, Knighton, Gotts, and Mills Hillman.

Plow crews will be activated on Saturday to pre-treat the roads, and once the snow begins to fall, they will plow and salt and brine the roads in 12-hour shifts, according to city officials.

The City of Annapolis warns drivers to be cautious of the potentially dangerous roads and the crews treating the roads.

"If you must travel, please slow down and exercise caution in potentially icy conditions," the City of Annapolis stated. "Black ice can be especially dangerous because it is nearly invisible to drivers, especially on bridges and overpasses where cold air is able to cool the road surface from above and below."

A city code requires homeowners to clear public sidewalks of snow within three hours after snow and sleet have fallen, or by 11 a.m. the next morning of an overnight snowfall.

The city also has an online tool that provides real-time GPS tracking of snow plowing and road salting operations during winter storms. You can find that information here.