First Alert Weather: Turning much colder by late week

BALTIMORE - The rest of the afternoon will see partly cloudy skies and highs near 40°. It turns colder tonight with increasing clouds. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s for most areas.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of low pressure passes our are to the south. Precipitation is not expected to make it this far north, so we will remain dry as it bypasses the area. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 40s.

An arctic cold front will move into the region Friday. Winds will increase behind the front, gusting 20-30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the low 30s with lows Friday night dipping into the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Highs Saturday will only reach the low 30s. It will turn substantially warmer on Sunday. It now appears that the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon and highs around 50°.

We will enter a stretch of above average temperatures for the first part of next week with highs in the low to mid-50s from Monday through the end of the week, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

The next chances for rain will occur later Tuesday into Wednesday and again late next week.