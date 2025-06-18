Man dead, Baltimore Police officer scheduled for surgery after shooting

A man is dead after a shooting involving Baltimore Police that left an officer injured on Tuesday, according to officials.

The male suspect was shot by police after they attempted to stop him near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street on Tuesday, June 17.

Officers were patrolling the area when they saw the man whom they believed was armed.

He led officers on a chase, and during a struggle, shot an officer in the foot, according to police.

Three officers shot at the man, hitting him. A weapon was recovered nearby, police said.

On Tuesday night, Baltimore Police Chief Richard Worley said a crowd at the scene interfered with officers as they tried to provide immediate aid to the man.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead late Tuesday night, officials said.

Officer undergoing surgery after Baltimore shooting

Police said the injured officer was taken to Shock Trauma Tuesday night and was listed in fair condition.

On Wednesday, officials said the eight-year veteran remained in fair condition and is scheduled for surgery.

Attorney General's Office investigates

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating the shooting, as is state law for non-fatal and fatal incidents involving police.

Since the division was created in 2021, they have investigated more than 70 cases, including nearly 13 involving Baltimore Police.

The division has the ability to determine if an officer should be held criminally responsible for an incident.

The IID is expected to release body-camera footage from Tuesday's shooting as the investigation continues.