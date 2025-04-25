Baltimore Mayor Scott says Trump administration's program cuts could stifle crime reduction progress

In a social media post Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott sharply criticized the Trump administration for cutting federal public safety grants that he says support local crime reduction efforts and victim services.

Scott called on the administration to reverse roughly $200 million in cuts to approximately 75 grants through the Department of Justice that affect law enforcement, victims of crimes, and community partners working to reduce violence.

"They say they support law enforcement, but they're defunding programs to support public safety officers and pardoned rioters," Scott said.

While Baltimore has not yet lost grant dollars directly from the Department of Justice, Scott expressed concern about the potential ripple effects as national training, technical assistance, and expertise networks face cuts.

Funding cuts threaten Baltimore's crime reduction progress

Scott warned that the recent funding cuts could undermine Baltimore's recent progress in reducing homicides and non-fatal shootings.

Baltimore City has seen a 40% reduction in murders since 2020, with shootings down 43% over that same period. Other recent improvements include a 23% decrease in robberies since last year, a 19% drop in carjackings, and a 40% decline in auto thefts.

Scott has also said Baltimore currently has "the fewest amount of homicides and violence that the city has had at this point in a year, in 50 years," which he describes as historic progress while acknowledging there's still more work to be done.

According to the mayor, the DOJ has canceled or removed resources for multiple public safety and community violence intervention grants without being transparent about which programs they plan on defunding or canceling in the future.

Some of the proposed cuts include:

$1.2 million from a $2 million grant for LifeBridge Health Center for Hope supporting violence prevention

Taking down the website for the VALOR Officer Safety and Wellness Program

Slashing $2 million for VictimConnect, operated by the National Center for Victims of Crimes

Canceling funding for programs that connect police departments with other localities

Cutting $750,000 for Survivors.org, which provides support for survivors of sexual and domestic violence

"Together, we are navigating the reality that the funding sources we rely on are under attack by an administration that does not care about victims or violence prevention," Scott said. "Baltimore will continue to wrap our arms around one another, strengthening networks of support for those working on the ground to build a safer city."