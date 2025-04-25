More than $75,000 awarded to first-time homebuyers in Baltimore City through grant program

More than $75,000 awarded to first-time homebuyers in Baltimore City through Buy Back the Block prog

On Friday, Baltimore City hit the $750,000 mark in distributing dozens of grants to first-time home buyers.

If you're looking to buy a home in the city, there are still grants available through the Buy Back the Block program.

"And we have more news; we have another 17 new home buyers who are awaiting their closing day, which means that we have now hit the $1 million mark for Buy Back the Block," said Meghan McCorkell, the Executive Director of Live Baltimore.

People like Ian Morgan joined a new batch of homeowners in Baltimore who were awarded a home purchase grant of up to $20,000 from the Buy Back the Block program. The mission of the program is to reframe Baltimore block by block - literally.

City leaders and officials with Live Baltimore teamed up to celebrate the program's milestone on Friday.

"We wanted folks who were rented. We wanted folks who have lived here," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "We wanted folks who have been in these neighborhoods to be able to purchase in their neighborhood."

"This project stands as a testament to the fact that this community is worth the investment and opportunity respect, not charity, but in equity," said Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes.

"It is just beautiful to see a home transformed and other families moving into it, which means that there's one more home that is occupied with love and memories that we can all live on as well," said Baltimore City District 7 councilman Torrence James.

City officials said that there are now fewer than 13,000 vacant homes in Baltimore for the first time in 30 years, and according to Mayor Scott, that number continues to drop.

"It is going to take a long time, lots of investments, but also different parts of a larger strategy to accomplish the goal of eradicating it," Scott explained.

Applying for a Buy Back the Block grant in Baltimore City

To be eligible for a Buy Back the Block grant, Baltimore City residents must have lived in a grant-eligible area for at least 12 months and intend to purchase a home anywhere within the eligible area.

A searchable map of the grant-eligible areas is available here.

Eligible residents have to grant options: A $15,000 purchase grant and a $20,000 grant to purchase and renovate their new home.

Grant recipients must complete homeownership counseling with an approved Baltimore City agency and work with a Live Baltimore-approved lender.

Those interested in applying should visit Live Baltimore's website and fill out the eligibility quiz to get started.

Learn more about the Buy Back the Block program here.