Maryland man arrested for deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on I-695

A Baltimore County man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Interstate 695 in January that left a Virginia man dead, according to Maryland State Police.

Zaqueo Issac Alvarenga Menjivar, 32, of Cockeysville, was indicted on charges of negligent manslaughter, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and reckless driving after police said he hit Ahmen Waqus Qayun Kahn, 30.

Kahn was a passenger in a Toyota that ran into a disabled car in the left lane of I-695. Kahn and the driver got out of the Toyota on the left shoulder. That's when a Chevy Equinox, driven by Menjivar, swerved into the left shoulder and hit Kahn while trying to avoid hitting the Toyota, according to police.

Police said Menjivar originally got out of his car, but then got back in and drove away after the incident.

Kahn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Menjivar was charged on April 28 and taken to the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, where he is being held without bond, according to police.

There have been 109 traffic deaths reported so far this year, with 26 cases involving pedestrians, according to data from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT).

In Baltimore County, there have been 14 traffic-related fatalities so far this year, with 10 involving pedestrians, data shows.