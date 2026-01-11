30-year-old man killed in Towson hit-and-run, Maryland State Police say

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old man dead early Sunday morning in Baltimore County.

Golden Ring Barrack troopers responded to the area of outer loop I-695, between Providence Road and Dulaney Valley Road, in Towson just before 2:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-involved crash, according to police.

A male pedestrian, identified as Virginian Ahmed Waqus Qayun Kahn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What investigators are saying

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading an active investigation into Kahn's death.

A preliminary investigation said Kahn was a passenger in a 2014 Toyota Camry that struck the rear of a disabled Mitsubishi Outlander in the left lane after it had collided with a concrete barrier.

Kahn and the other driver had exited their cars on the left shoulder, when a Chevy Equinox struck Kahn after it swerved into the left shoulder to avoid striking the Toyota, investigators said.

The Chevy driver exited their vehicle, but then drove away, according to police.

Investigators are asking for help locating the vehicle that struck Kahn. They believe it is a 2025 Chevy Equinox, with damage on the front and passenger side.

No other injuries were reported.