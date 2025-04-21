Baltimore Archbishop Lori remembers Pope Francis after his death

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori shared a statement honoring Pope Francis after learning of his death early Monday morning.

According to The Vatican, Pope Francis died at 88 years old on Monday, just after 7:30 a.m. local time.

The announcement of Pope Francis' death came after he greeted a crowd outside the Vatican on Easter Sunday.

"Just yesterday, he greeted the crowds in Rome, as if to say farewell to the People of God whom he loved so dearly and served so devotedly," Baltimore Archbishop Lori said in a statement.

How did Pope Francis die?

Pope Francis experienced some health issues in the years ahead of his death.

The pope spent over a month hospitalized with bronchitis in February, which later developed into pneumonia in both of his lungs.

During recent appearances, Pope Francis was seen struggling to catch his breath, and in 2024, he was being pushed in a wheelchair for an interview with CBS News.

In past years, he also underwent two abdominal surgeries, CBS News reported.

The Vatican has not detailed a specific cause of death.

Baltimore Archbishop shares tribute

On Monday morning, Baltimore Archbishop Lori shared a tribute to Pope Francis in a statement, saying, "Throughout the years of his pontificate, Pope Francis manifested his love for the poor and marginalized. He lifted up the plight of migrants and refugees, victims of injustice, the sick and elderly, and global poverty."

During his 12 years as pope, Francis challenged some of the Catholic church's long-held traditions, saying he wanted "a poorer Church" that would "include the excluded."

Pope Francis chose to live in a Vatican hotel instead of the papal apartment; he carried his own bags and often walked across Rome to shop for himself.

"Pope Francis challenged dioceses, parishes, and other church communities to undergo what he called 'a missionary conversion' – to be centers of missionary activity intent on fulfilling the Lord's mandate to spread the Gospel," Archbishop Lori said.

In his letter, Archbishop Lori recalled meeting Pope Francis on several occasions and presenting him with a Baltimore Ravens jersey.

"On one occasion, seminarians from the Archdiocese of Baltimore presented Pope Francis, an avid sports fan, with a Ravens jersey," Archbishop Lori said.

The archbishop said he plans to attend Pope Francis' funeral and will offer a Mass for the Holy Father in the coming days.

"Often the Holy Father would ask visitors to pray for him. I am sure he would want us to pray for him now that he may rest in the peace of the Risen Lord," Archbishop Lori said.