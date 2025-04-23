Maryland man struggled with mental health, didn't deserve to be shot by police, son says

A son said his father didn't deserve to be shot and killed by a Baltimore County police officer on Wednesday.

Arvel Jones Sr., a father of three, was possibly experiencing a mental health episode when he was shot while reportedly armed with a bow and arrow along Leeds Avenue in Arbutus, his son told WJZ. He died at the hospital, according to police.

Dispatch audio indicated a man was walking with a bow and arrow and shooting at cars in the area. Shortly after, shots were fired.

"At that moment, he just might not have had his medication, but that doesn't make it right for you to take his life," Arvel Jones Jr. said.

"[He] never would hurt a fly"

Arvel Jones Sr. was in his 50s and was a good person, according to his son. He struggled with mental health issues, but he wasn't a threat to the community, the son added.

"He's not a threat, he's not a threat to the environment at all," Arvel Jones Jr. said.

Police officers in uniform and plain clothes encountered Jones Sr. around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said roads were shut down, and three nearby schools were placed on lockdown, after an officer shot Jones Sr.

Police said first responders immediately rendered care, but Jones Sr. died after he was taken to the hospital.

Arvel Jones Jr. said their family is left grieving.

"[He's] never been a violent person, never been a violent guy, truthfully, never would hurt a fly," Arvel Jones Jr. said.

Neighbors react to deadly shooting

Neighbors watched in shock as an officer shot Arvel Jones Sr.

"It's just very unsettling because I've lived in the neighborhood my whole life, and I feel very, very safe," said neighbor Lindsay Pisanic. "So when something like this happened so close to home, you're a little bit scared."

Jim Mechlinski, who was in the area at the time of the shooting, told WJZ he saw a person with what appeared to be a bow in his hand.

"It definitely concerned me, but you know, you see crazy stuff all the time," Mechlinski said.

A son said his father didn't deserve to be shot and killed by a Baltimore County police officer on Wednesday. CBS News Baltimore

Autumn, another neighbor who lives on Leeds Avenue, said she saw a man walking with the weapon on her security camera. She was in her backyard with her children when she heard gunfire.

"It's scary to think that you're not safe in your neighborhood," Autumn said. "And just for that, for something like that to happen, right outside of your home."

Another neighbor shared a video with WJZ of what appears to be a man walking with a bow and arrow in the middle of the day.

"I thought it was weird. I thought he might have been taken in somebody's house, or, you know, people, bow hunt and everything," Mechlinski said.

Neighbors call this a busy, but family-oriented community.

"It's a very bustling area. It's a very walkable area," Autumn said. "I was I just walked my son to school today with my other kids. We always have runners and walkers, people walking their dogs, and it's a family neighborhood, so it's usually pretty safe."