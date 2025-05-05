Maryland man charged with setting neighbor's house on fire after possible dispute

A neighborly dispute may be the reason why a man broke into an Anne Arundel County detective's house and set it on fire in April, police in Severna Park said.

Aaron Keel, 60, is charged with arson, malicious burning, home invasion and destruction of property for allegedly setting his neighbor's house on fire in Severna Park's Severndale community.

He was arrested at his home on Wednesday, April 30.

Anne Arundel County arson investigation

Fire investigators determined that the fire at 3 Belhaven Court on April 13 was set intentionally, according to charging documents.

Police checked security cameras in the neighborhood and found surveillance footage showing Keel approaching the house from the woods around 2:20 a.m.

The footage also showed Keel breaking into the home and throwing evidence in a dumpster behind Oak Hill Elementary School.

Investigators learned that Keel had purchased a gas can and pump sprayer the day before.

Neighbors react to alleged arson

Neighbor, Asantwaa T., said the whole ordeal is shocking.

"Why would anybody destroy someone else's property?" Asantwaa questioned. "What would cause anyone to do that?"

Charging documents showed that Keel previously tried to sue the homeowner, Anne Arundel County Detective Matthew Johnson, for defamation, but the suit was dismissed.

The Johnsons were not living at 3 Belhaven Court, but they had recently acquired the property and were renovating after the previous owner died.

Asantwaa, who has lived in the community for 31 years, said the arson has the whole neighborhood on edge.

"What should we do now? Lock our doors, look over our shoulders?" Asantwaa said. "What is going on? And to do that to a police officer."

Charging documents show that there was a history of conflict between Keel and the Johnsons at Home Owners Association board meetings.

Keel is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, according to police.