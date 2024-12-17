2 people fatally struck by Amtrak train while trespassing on tracks in Baltimore, police say

Two struck, killed by Amtrak train on Baltimore tracks

BALTIMORE -- Two people died after they were hit by an Amtrak train while trespassing on the tracks Monday night in Baltimore's Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood, according to company officials.

Baltimore Police officers responded to the 400 block of North Smallwood Street around 7:10 p.m. for a fatal incident involving a woman and a man.

Amtrak officials said the train was traveling from New York City to Miami around 5:50 p.m. when the two people were hit while trespassing on the tracks. No passengers or crew members aboard the train were injured.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroads is the leading cause of train-related deaths in the U.S. and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause.

In September, two people riding an ATV died after they were hit by an Amtrak train. Amtrak said the train was traveling from Roanoke, Virginia to New York City when someone obstructed the tracks between the Aberdeen and Baltimore stations.