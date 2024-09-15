Two dead after Amtrak train crashes into ATV in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Two people on an ATV 4-wheeler died after they were struck by an Amtrak train Sunday evening in Baltimore County, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Schaefers Lane and CSX Railway in Rosedale. Two riders of the ATV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Amtrak said the train with 519 passengers was traveling to Roanoke, Virginia, from New York City when someone was "obstructing the tracks between our Aberdeen and Baltimore stations."

"There have been no reported injuries to the 519 passengers or to the crew members onboard," Amtrak said in a statement. "Whether the action by the trespassing person was intentional or unintentional would be a determination by the police or medical examiner investigation."

Baltimore County Police Crash Team and Amtrak are investigating.