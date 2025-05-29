Autism in adulthood is on the rise. A Maryland medical expert explains the symptoms.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has long been associated with childhood diagnoses, but as new research shows a shift, a Maryland medical expert is sharing insight into symptoms for adults.

A recent study shows that a growing number of adults are learning they've been living with autism for their entire lives.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, recorded a 450% increase in autism diagnoses among adults ages 26 to 34 between 2011 and 2022.

Signs of autism in adults

Dr. Peter Crino is the Chair of the Department of Neurology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Chief of Neurology at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

He said the signs of adult autism can be subtle and long overlooked, especially for those who have spent years unsure of their symptoms.

"I had one patient once tell me, 'I felt my whole life as though I didn't get the memo,'" Dr. Crino said. "I thought it was a beautiful way of explaining it. And I think for those individuals, yes, the first step is to reach out to your primary care physician and just talk about your concerns."

Once that conversation starts, getting a diagnosis is often more straightforward than people expect.

"Most primary care physicians can then place a referral to a behavioral health specialist who can just simply go through the questions that we ask," Dr. Crino said. "It's not by any stretch an opaque diagnosis or a challenging diagnosis. We have diagnostic criteria that we can use."

What is ASD?

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, behavior and sensory processing.

Though it presents differently in everyone, common adult symptoms include social anxiety, a preference for routine, sensory sensitivities and difficulty with interpersonal communication.

Many adults with ASD also experience co-occurring mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, sometimes as a result of years of feeling out of place.

"Having the diagnosis for many people retrospectively gives them tremendous relief," Dr. Crino said. "They worry their whole life there's something wrong with them, and the truth is, there isn't. It's just a neurodivergent, neurotypical world in just a very different way. I think it may allow them a little bit of grace and sort of giving themselves some understanding, but also some new strategies."

Therapy and resources for ASD

Experts say a diagnosis can also unlock access to helpful therapies and resources, from cognitive behavioral therapy to occupational support and workplace accommodations. It may even lead to a stronger sense of identity and self-acceptance.

Dr. Crino believes the broader culture is beginning to shift, but said much of the responsibility lies with the world around neurodivergent individuals.

"With a world that's, let's face it, designed largely for neurotypical individuals, I think that's gone a long way to help the ASD community feel as though they have a very prevalent and very common way of looking at the world," he said. "And I think the responsibilities, frankly, are going to come on the rest of the world to sort of find ways to integrate better with the neurodivergent community."

Adults seeking a diagnosis are encouraged to speak with their primary care provider or contact a local autism center.

National organizations, like Autism Speaks, also offer directories to adult ASD assessment specialists.