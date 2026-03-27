Maryland Gov. Moore's 2027 supplemental budget proposal includes $53 million in additional funding

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released a supplemental budget proposal for 2027 on Friday, which includes an additional $53 million in funding.

It comes after the governor shared a nearly $70.8 billion budget proposal with the Maryland General Assembly in January.

According to the governor's office, the supplemental budget builds on the initial budget proposal and works to lower costs for Marylanders and improve the state's economic competitiveness.

When presenting his initial proposal, the governor said the state will "not raise taxes or fees." The initial spending proposal was crafted to address the state's $1.5 billion deficit.

"By eliminating more than half of the projected structural deficit in a single year—and doing so without raising taxes or fees—we are sending a clear message: Maryland is committed to affordability, competitiveness, and a transparent, balanced approach to governance," Gov. Moore said in a statement Friday.

2027 supplemental budget proposal

The supplemental budget proposes major investments into health and human services and juvenile service facilities.

The proposal includes $36 million to help address the Developmental Disabilities Administration's budget shortfall. Another $2.6 million would be used to support the administration's financial management and community engagement efforts. $5.5 million would be used for Maryland Department of Health facilities.

The Department of Juvenile Services would receive $5.5 million to improve facilities and electronic health records under the supplemental budget proposal.

Several million in funds would also be used to strengthen oversight efforts. $2.5 million would be allocated to the Department of Budget Management's Audit and Compliance Unit. Another $2.3 million will be used to enhance the Comptroller's Compliance Division, and $5 million will be used to address repeat audit findings.

Under the budget, $2 million would be used to increase leadership capacity at state agencies. $316,000 would be used for oyster advertising through the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

Another $5 million would be allocated to the Board of Public Works Contingent Fund to manage unexpected statewide emergencies.

According to the governor, the overall budget proposal is still lower than projected 2026 spending levels and provides more than $100 million in business tax cuts.

"The proposal reflects a collaborative process and focus on the long-term health of the state, and includes targeted investments to strengthen our financial oversight and compliance capabilities across state government," said Maryland Department of Budget and Management Secretary Yaakov "Jake" Weissmann.