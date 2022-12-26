Marty Bass Weather Blog: Below average temps today, above average temps by weekend

Hello Everyone

What a bright afternoon we have in progress. But that sun will soon dim behind clouds from some weather now passing across Western Maryland.

As snow showers in our Western counties move East, and downslope out of the higher elevations, we will just be left with those clouds and no moisture.

A sizable warm front to our West begins to make moves into the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow and will really make its presence felt mid-week through the end of the year.

Temperatures today will still be well below the average of 45 degrees but the wind is quickly diminishing to just a gentle breeze.

Tomorrow, we will see temperatures rise but only into the low 40s.

By mid-week, we move above the average, and by weeks-end WELL above that average daytime high.

And night-time lows will also rise to a more seasonally comfortable range.

A good run of dry weather is in progress, with the next chance of rain entering the forecast on Dec. 31 and Jun. 1.

We will get close to 50 mid-week, then close to 60 toward the end of the week.

We will be in the mid-50s to the end of the year, and in the low 60s on New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve will be quite mild. And we will gladly take that present from Mom Nature.

Do note there will be showers in our area on the afternoon and Dec. 31 that will linger into the afternoon of New Year's Day.

There is a good chance the Ravens-Steelers game, though, will be played in drier conditions.

Overall, we are coming out of the freezer and trending toward the good! EXCELLENT!

Marty Bass