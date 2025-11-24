Founder of Maryland restaurant Pappas dies at 93

Mark Pappas, the founder of the iconic Maryland restaurant Pappas, has died at the age of 93, according to a social media post by the business.

Pappas died peacefully while surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, Nov. 23, according to a post from Pappas' Cockeysville location.

"We at Pappas Parkville are heartbroken at our loss, yet strengthened by his lessons of determination and resilience," the post read. "We will forever be changed for the better by knowing him."

Pappas was born in 1932 in Velvendos, a village in Northern Greece. He came to the U.S. in 1956 and worked in the restaurant industry for nearly 65 years, opening multiple Pappas locations in Maryland.

"He built a legacy rooted in hospitality, hard work, and a genuine love for the people he served," the post read. "Anyone who walked through our doors, felt his warmth and dedication to his community and guests. As all of you know, Mr. Mark was a family man, with deep-rooted love and passion for Baltimore."

According to the restaurant's website, Pappas had no money when he came to the U.S., and he barely spoke any English, but he was chasing the American Dream.

By 1961, he had learned English, become an American citizen and saved enough money to buy a restaurant. While in Baltimore, he learned about seafood and customer service.

In the early 70s, Pappas bought Wargo's Western Steak House & Stag Bar, renaming it Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar and developing it into a restaurant with a diverse menu.

By 2010, Pappas and his son Steve, opened restaurants in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County and Cockeysville.

Oprah Winfrey visited the Cockeysville location in 2016, calling their crab cakes "Baltimore's best."

"He was a true visionary and mentor who leaves a legacy in the restaurant industry in Baltimore over the last 65 years. He has laid a foundation for restaurateurs for generations to come," the restaurant said.