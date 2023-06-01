Mark Andrews excited about another season with Lamar Jackson in Ravens' offense: 'That's my quarterback'

BALTIMORE - No one may be more excited to have his quarterback return than Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews.

The three-time Pro Bowler is back in Owings Mills catching passes from Lamar Jackson during the second week of voluntary organized team activities.

Jackson, last month, signed a five-year contract extension worth $260 million.

"I thank God, man. It's a lot of stress and relief," Andrews said. "Obviously, I've been with Lamar since Day 1 and there was a lot of uncertainty."

With that uncertainty, Andrews never doubted that Jackson would be back with the Ravens.

Andrews was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, two rounds behind Jackson.

Over the past several years, the pure-handed pass catcher has become Jackson's main offensive target.

"But in my mind, there was never any doubt," Andrews said. "That's my guy. I'm happy he's here for good. That's my quarterback."

Since 2018, Andrews has had 336 catches for 4,313 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Andrews started 15 games last season and was nagged by a knee injury during the second half.

He said he now feels like he is in the best shape of his life.

"I'm extremely driven right now," Andrews said.

Andrews missed last week's voluntary workouts but returned this week to join his teammates.

"I've been extremely motivated," he said. "There are a lot of things we need to do."

Andrews said he is not as focused on individual accolades as he is on winning a championship for Baltimore.

"Obviously, there are things in my career that I haven't done," Andrews said. "I want to win a Super Bowl. That's number one. I think this city, this place, this organization deserves that. It's time for us to make that step."

With that being said, he is excited about the potential of the Ravens' offense with Jackson, running back JK Dobbins, wide receivers Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr, Rashod Bateman and an improving offensive line.

"I think it is going to be a dangerous offense. The sky is the limit," Andrews said.