Mario, Charlie Wilson, The Lox to headline Baltimore's 50th AFRAM festival

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the star-studded performers for this year's AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park.

AFRAM is one of the largest Black cultural festivals on the East Coast. The free, three-day event will be on June 19 through June 21, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

WJZ will once again be the proud media sponsor, as Druid Hill Park transforms into a festival filled with music, food, arts and craft vendors, and more. This will be AFRAM's 50th anniversary.

This year's entertainers include, Charlie Wilson, The Lox, Mario, Tamia, Paula Campbell, Ultra Naté, Brandon Woody, J. Brown, PJ Morton, and Lil' Mo.

"For 50 years, AFRAM has been a homecoming, an economic engine for our local businesses and artists, and most importantly: a celebration of Black excellence," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "This Juneteenth weekend, as we celebrate five decades of culture, community, music, and art right here in Baltimore, we want folks across Charm City, and beyond, to come out and celebrate with us."

What is AFRAM?

AFRAM's celebration will be held over Juneteenth weekend.

The free event pays tribute to Baltimore's African American heritage through live music, cultural entertainers, children's activities, African drumming, carnival mask-making, art showcases, and local vendors.

For decades, AFRAM has been a major summer tradition in Baltimore.

Previous AFRAM festivals

Last year, hip-hop artist Juvenile and R&B legend Patti LaBelle were the headliners.

In 2024, big-name headliners Busta Rhymes, Mya, Big Daddy Kane and funk rockers Morris Day and The Time took to the main stage.

Each year, AFRAM welcomes hundreds of thousands of people, and provides a big economic boost to Baltimore.

"This Juneteenth, we estimate more than 300,000 people will come together in Druid Hill Park for AFRAM 50, uniting the city, the region, and the East Coast," said Linzy Jackson III, the Director of the Mayor's Office of Arts, Culture, and Entertainment. "It's a celebration of five decades of Black culture and a tribute to the people and organizations who made AFRAM what it is today. I want to thank Mayor Scott for his continued leadership and commitment to keeping this beloved tradition strong for generations to come."