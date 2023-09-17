Watch CBS News
Local News

MARC train delays expected due to signal and switch maintenance work

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

MARC train delays expected due to signal and switch maintenance work
MARC train delays expected due to signal and switch maintenance work 00:29

BALTIMORE -- Signal and switch maintenance work may create difficulties for people who plan to use the MARC trains on Sunday.

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced on Saturday afternoon that Amtrak employees would be performing signal and switch maintenance. As a result, Penn Line weekend trains could experience delays of 10-15 minutes between Penn Station in Baltimore and Union Station in Washington, D.C., according to transportation officials.

Hours later, the Maryland Department of Transportation issued an updated announcement, noting that Amtrak employees had "made progress with the signal and switch issues between New Carrollton and Union Station."

MARC trains are expected to be operating on Sunday, but train passengers could encounter delays of up to 30 minutes between Bowie State University and Washington, D.C., according to transportation officials.

That delay time frame could change by Sunday morning, though. An updated announcement will be issued on Sunda, transportation officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 10:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.