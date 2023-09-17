MARC train delays expected due to signal and switch maintenance work

BALTIMORE -- Signal and switch maintenance work may create difficulties for people who plan to use the MARC trains on Sunday.

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced on Saturday afternoon that Amtrak employees would be performing signal and switch maintenance. As a result, Penn Line weekend trains could experience delays of 10-15 minutes between Penn Station in Baltimore and Union Station in Washington, D.C., according to transportation officials.

Hours later, the Maryland Department of Transportation issued an updated announcement, noting that Amtrak employees had "made progress with the signal and switch issues between New Carrollton and Union Station."

MARC trains are expected to be operating on Sunday, but train passengers could encounter delays of up to 30 minutes between Bowie State University and Washington, D.C., according to transportation officials.

That delay time frame could change by Sunday morning, though. An updated announcement will be issued on Sunda, transportation officials said.