Man's death after Essex crash investigated as homicide

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a man found in a crashed car on Sunday in Essex, Baltimore County police said. 

Officers responded to a crash around 7 a.m. at the 1400 block of Fuselage Avenue, where they found an unresponsive man inside the car. 

The man, identified as 29-year-old Kevin Murcua-Regalado, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Regalado had injuries to his upper body, police said, and the cause of those injuries remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear what kind of injuries he sustained. 

No further injuries were reported in the crash. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Baltimore County homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

