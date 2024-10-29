Man admitted to killing girlfriend at Brewers Hill apartment, police say

BALTIMORE -- Police arrested Gabriel Gomez-Fiorenza, 27, for the deadly shooting of his 28-year-old girlfriend Amy Armstrong inside a luxury apartment complex in the Brewers Hill neighborhood.

Police said Gomez-Fiorenza shot and killed Armstrong following a domestic dispute on Monday.

Gomez-Fiorenza was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first and second-degree murder and first and second-degree aggravated assault. He's currently being held without bond.

Gomez-Fiorenza admitted to shooting Armstrong, according to charging documents, and helped lead police to finding her body at their apartment.

Admitted to the shooting

Gomez-Fiorenza told police he arrived home at The Porter Brewers Hill apartments around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Around that time, he and Armstrong got into a verbal argument, according to the police report obtained by WJZ. After the argument, Gomez-Fiorenza allegedly went into their bedroom and pulled out an AR-15 rifle from under the bed.

After bringing it to the kitchen, Armstrong got involved, the police report says.

"The defendant alleges he was going to shoot himself, but the victim intervened by attempting to get the gun from him while he was holding the gun with his finger on the trigger," the police report states. "During which time the gun discharged striking the victim in her head."

Gomez-Fiorenza left The Porter with the rifle in hand and wasn't found by officers until they responded to a call in Owings Mills around 1 a.m.

Gomez-Fiorenza, according to the police report, was in a backyard threatening to kill himself with the rifle. At some point, officers apprehended him, and he informed them he shot Armstrong.

Officers then investigated at The Porter early Monday morning.

Shock in the neighborhood

Brewers Hill neighbors are still shaken up by what happened, especially after learning it's a case of domestic violence.

Indigo Granger doesn't live in The Porter, but he heard what happened.

"Prayers go out to the family for sure. That's a sad thing, a very terrible thing that happened," Granger said. "One thing I will say is that you never know what's going on inside people's homes."

Signs of domestic violence

Asjoure Brown, the director of stability services with the House of Ruth Maryland, said it's important people realize domestic violence situations don't always start violent.

There are other signs to tell if domestic violence or intimate partner violence is happening.

"It shows in many ways. I think when you're looking at those early signs, it's really -- you wanna focus on those controlling behaviors, with coercive control," Brown said.

House of Ruth Maryland is an emergency shelter and domestic violence support non-profit. You can find more information about them here.