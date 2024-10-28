Brewers Hill community stunned after woman found shot in apartment, BCPD launches investigation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police launched a homicide investigation in the Brewers Hill neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police first responded to a report of a shooting on Toone Street around 3:44 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman shot inside The Porter Brewers apartment complex.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

As of Monday morning, there have been 165 homicides in the city. Last year at this time, there were 222.

Domestic Violence

On Monday evening The Porter confirmed that the woman's death stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

"We assure you this was an isolated incident with no cause for concern," the management company said in a message sent out to its residents. "The matter has been managed with the utmost care, and we are working closely with authorities to ensure all necessary steps are taken."

#UPDATE Porter management says this is a domestic violence incident, a tenant told me this is the first communication they’ve had about this all day. pic.twitter.com/xOUZeGQN2m — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) October 28, 2024

Safety Concerns

This is a big shock for Brewers Hill residents, especially tenants at the complex. Some tell WJZ their sense of security has been rocked.

Crime scene units were seen coming in and out of the building until around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Ursula Meza saw the police as she was walking to a nail salon, she lives in a building nearby.

She loves Brewers Hill, having been a resident for around four years, but lately, she's been seeing more violent crime creeping in.

"It's pretty scary just to know that someone was shot and killed," Meza said.

Aidan Brannigan had just moved into the Porter over the summer. While he's originally from Baltimore County, this is his first time living in the city.

"I moved to this area because I know...it's probably safer over here," Brannigan said. "Literally last week, I was looking about getting my license to carry, just in case."

Other incidents at Brewers Hill Apts.

As of Monday morning, there have been 165 homicides in the city. Last year at this time, there were 222.

In February, Frank Adams, 37, was arrested for multiple attempted burglaries in the building. Ring doorbell camera footage obtained by WJZ shows him trying to open several doors in one of the complex's hallways.

Lyndsie Etherton has been living in the Porter for several years. She said the incident with Adams is what caused her to get a Ring camera for her door.

But, this homicide just has her sense of safety completely put into question.

"We all have our fobs and they installed the new security system...but there's only so much that you can do to control your safety," she said.

It's to the point she's questioning whether or not she'll stay at her apartment for much longer.

"I'll be talking to the Porter management about the future of living here and in this neighborhood," Etherton said.