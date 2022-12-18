60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.